Britain’s history of racial inequality: After George Floyd’s death in the US how will the UK respond?

“It happens here too” – the words of one of the Black British protestors who was out on the streets in support of the protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd.

And in practically every aspect of life – from job and health inequality to law and order – discrimination is not that different on this side of the Atlantic.

To discuss all these issues and more – earlier Cathy Newman was joined by the comedian, Dane Baptiste, the author of ‘Think Like A White Man’, Nels Abbey – and the Labour MP for Streatham, Bell Ribeiro-Addy.