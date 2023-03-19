Britain must ‘build back trust’ with Europe, says Liberal Democrat leader

The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has been hammering home the differences between his party and the Conservatives.

Speaking to his party’s spring conference in York ahead of local elections in May, he said he wanted to repair the UK’s “broken relationship with Europe” and condemned the Government’s “anti-refugee bill”.

We spoke to him a short while ago, and began by asking if his relentless anti-Tory rhetoric proved that the Lib Dems’ main purpose was to prop up an incoming Labour government.