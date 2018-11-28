Brexit’s worst-case scenario economic costs

The pound will crash, unemployment and inflation will soar and the UK economy could shrink by 8% – a worst-case scenario from the Bank of England if there’s a “disorderly”, no-deal Brexit, although, Governor MarkCarney added that banks had ample resources to withstand any major market disruption, and that the economy would start growing again by the end of 2023.

Small comfort after the government’s official analysis that under any Brexit scenario, Britain would end up worse off than if we’d stayed in the EU. We talk to Treasury Minister Mel Stride and First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.