Brexit withdrawal deal “agreed in principle”

Theresa May insisted a deal is “within our grasp”. This after a new draft document was published, outlining what the UK’s relationship with the EU will look like after Brexit.

Downing Street appeared to be taken by surprise when the 26-page political declaration on trade, security and other issues was leaked out this morning.

The Prime Minister then tried to sell the deal in the House of Commons, but struggled to convince Conservative MPs, whose support she desperately needs to get it through Parliament.