Brexit withdrawal agreement debates – watch the key speeches

Watch the key speeches from the Brexit debate below. The list is collated by order of appearance.
“We should not let the search for the perfect Brexit prevent a good Brexit that delivers for the British people.”
“Two years of botched negotiations have led us here today… To vote for this deal would be to damage our economy, to make our constituents poorer and to take a leap in the dark for the future of this country.”
“I really can’t believe that there is a single member of this House that sincerely believes that this deal we have before us is a good deal for the UK… It is a democratic disaster.”
“This is a moment of self-harm in our history.”
“We should now have a People’s Vote, on this the most important decision that our country will take and face for decades.”
“I believe that history will record the Prime Minister’s red lines to have been an absolutely catastrophic mistake because they created the problem of the border in Northern Ireland.”
“It is my belief that the deal on the table is the best option available in ensuring a smooth exit from the European Union.”
“My party has said from the beginning that we respect the referendum result.”
“We aren’t taking back control, we are giving it away.”
“Parliament is being asked today to vote with a massive blindfold around our heads.”
“We’re confronted with a completely vacuous political declaration and in my view, we need something better and much firmer if we’re to take that decisive step at the end of March.”
“Not one trade deal will be in place by March 2019.”
“It is absolutely no wonder that this House is only a week away from rejecting their dismal Brexit deal and already holds this dismal Government in total and utter contempt.”
“Let us grasp this opportunity for a new and different partnership post-Brexit.”