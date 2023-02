The row over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland is a wound that’s left power-sharing in a coma, and poisoned relations between the UK and EU.

Rishi Sunak has now apparently found the cure – as he heads into a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow after seemingly positive talks today with Northern Ireland’s politicians.

The DUP – the ones he needs to convince – sounded a note of caution though, saying the proposals “currently fall short of what would be acceptable”.