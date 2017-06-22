Brexit: what kind of deal can Theresa May arrange now?

Two weeks after a General Election that was supposed to make her stronger in Europe, Theresa May is in Brussels – a diminished figure amongst the EU leaders.

The election result has left some of them admitting to dreams that Brexit could now be reversed – despite the start of negotiations on Monday. This evening after dinner, Theresa May is presenting what she says will be a “generous” offer on the rights of EU citizens in the UK. She’ll then have to leave the room whilst the other leaders discuss it.