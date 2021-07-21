Brexit: UK tells EU ‘significant change’ to Northern Ireland Protocol needed to eliminate checks

The government is demanding “significant changes” to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the deal that Boris Johnson signed with the EU in 2019 to govern trade in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost said he was holding back from triggering a formal dispute with the EU, even though it would be justified because of the disruption and instability that the current arrangements were causing in Northern Ireland.

The EU has given a cool response, insisting that it will not renegotiate the protocol.