Brexit threats: MPs fear for safety and call for counselling over abuse

MPs are calling for proper counselling and support to be made available to everyone in Parliament as the stress of the Brexit crisis takes its toll. Candidates vying to be the next Speaker have deplored the recent inflammatory rhetoric – from the prime minister, down.

Figures seen by this programme reveal a sharp increase in visits to parliament’s health and wellbeing service from MPs and their staff – who say they’re struggling to deal with verbal abuse, death threats and anguish over the country’s future.

We’ve been talking to some of them.