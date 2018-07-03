Brexit tensions remain high as Tory sniping continues

There are still days to go before the special Chequers Cabinet meeting on Brexit – but Europe’s politicians are getting impatient. At lunch today in The Hague the Dutch Prime Minister told Theresa May it was now time provide clarity on “every aspect” of the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

The pressure is mounting in Westminster too – with Conservative backbenchers on opposing sides of the Brexit argument continuing to snipe at each other as they wait to find out which side Theresa May is going to back.