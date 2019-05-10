Brexit stockpiling helps economy rebound

Was it all down to Brexit stockpiling or a sign that the economy is robust, with new figures showing the highest quarterly boost in manufacturing since the 80s.

The rate of growth in the UK economy grew from 0.2 per cent in the last three months of 2018 to 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year. The Chancellor hailed the figures, but told us he expected companies to hold off on spending until a Brexit deal is done. And he insisted no deal was off the cards.