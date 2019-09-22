Brexit policy debate dominates Labour Party conference

It’s getting bitter and personal.

The divisions over Brexit between the Leader Jeremy Corbyn and senior members of his shadow cabinet like Emily Thornberry and Tom Watson – have exploded into factional infighting and personal disputes.

The loss of his policy chief Andrew Fisher was a blow to Mr Corbyn coming a day after he was forced to intervene to prevent Mr Watson being extinguished.

Tomorrow, the Labour leadership will face a battle on the floor of the conference as it tries to force a compromise position on Brexit, despite the call from many of the membership for a fully remain stance.