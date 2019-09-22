Brexit policy debate dominates Labour Party conference

The forecast for the next 5 days
It’s getting bitter and personal.
The divisions over Brexit between the Leader Jeremy Corbyn and senior members of his shadow cabinet like Emily Thornberry and Tom Watson – have exploded into factional infighting and personal disputes.
The loss of his policy chief Andrew Fisher was a blow to Mr Corbyn coming a day after he was forced to intervene to prevent Mr Watson being extinguished.
Tomorrow, the Labour leadership will face a battle on the floor of the conference as it tries to force a compromise position on Brexit, despite the call from many of the membership for a fully remain stance.