21 Jan 2019

Brexit Plan B? May refuses to tear up her deal

Political Editor

Theresa May told MPs this afternoon she wants to find a Brexit deal a majority of them can vote for. She’s promised more talks on the Northern Ireland backstop but rejected pleas to delay Brexit or to consider a second referendum.

The Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said the cross-party talks were a sham, and accused the Prime Minister of being in denial about the scale of her defeat last week. Theresa May did have one surprise up her sleeve – she waived the £65 fee that EU nationals were due to be charged to obtain settled status after Brexit.