Contains flashing images.
22 Nov 2019

Brexit Party targets immigration in election ‘contract’

As Nigel Farage held his little blue book of policies aloft, he promised a “political revolution that puts ordinary people first”.

His ‘Contract with the People’ says the Brexit Party will get what it calls a “clean break Brexit”. Other proposals include a cap of 50,000 on the number of immigrants allowed into the UK every year and a halving of the foreign aid budget.

This report contains flash photography from the start.