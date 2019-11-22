Brexit Party targets immigration in election ‘contract’

The forecast for the next 5 days
As Nigel Farage held his little blue book of policies aloft, he promised a “political revolution that puts ordinary people first”.
His ‘Contract with the People’ says the Brexit Party will get what it calls a “clean break Brexit”. Other proposals include a cap of 50,000 on the number of immigrants allowed into the UK every year and a halving of the foreign aid budget.
