Brexit Party MEPs resign to back Tories in election

There’s a week to go until polling day and the election claims and counter-claims are coming thick and fast.

Boris Johnson said he would have a budget within one hundred days – but faced questions over whether he would cut or raise taxes. Jeremy Corbyn promised to recruit an extra 20,000 teachers – but still had to fend off criticism of how he’s dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

And the Brexit Party was knocked by the resignation of four MEPs who’ve decided to support the Conservatives instead.