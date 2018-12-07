Brexit no deal trade warnings, as ministers try to sell May’s plan

The government’s attempt to sell its Brexit deal today was more stick than carrot, with warnings that ports could be disrupted for up to six months and traffic flows across the Channel could drop to just 13 per cent, if the UK leaves without a Brexit deal.

The Health Secretary also wrote to drugs companies about planning for the ‘worst-case’ scenario. All fuel, perhaps, for the dozens of ministers who’ve been deployed around the country to drum up support We talk to Prisons Minister Rory Stewart and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable.