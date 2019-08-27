Brexit: No Deal opponents make pact to try to change law

Leaders of the Opposition parties in Westminster have set out how they aim to use Parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has backed a cross-party plan to pass a law that would force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit.

That means the Government is unlikely to face a vote of no confidence straight away when the Commons returns next week.

The party leaders met in Mr Corbyn’s office this morning to agree the strategy. But none of the Conservative MPs who are opposed to Brexit attended.