The government is still determined to get its version of Brexit through the Commons. But at the same time, it says it’s got to prepare for all eventualities. As part of that, today it had a trial run of what it calls Operation Brock, its plan to avoid lorry chaos in Kent if there is no deal. But the test was branded a “pointless farce” after fewer than 100 trucks took part. We have been with the lorry drivers today.