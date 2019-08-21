Brexit: Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to solve backstop issues

Ahead of Boris Johnson’s arrival in Berlin, the prospect of progress on a renegotiated deal had not looked great. The EU has always insisted that the backstop is the only solution for avoiding a hard border in Ireland – and they had no intention of scrapping it as the Prime Minister had demanded.

Angela Merkel’s suggestion that the issue can be solved in 30 days does not fly in the face of that – she says perhaps a long term solution to the border problem can be found. But its taken months to get to this point, will one more make a difference?