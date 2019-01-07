Brexit ‘meaningful vote’ to be held next week

As lorries took to the tarmac of Manston Airport in a test of plans for a no-deal departure from the EU, the Brexit Secretary confirmed to MPs that a meaningful vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal will take place next week.

But there’s little sign that Conservative MPs have returned from their Christmas break any more willing to vote for it. More than 200 MPs have written to the Prime Minister asking her to rule out a no deal, in the expectation her proposal won’t make it through the Commons. Mrs May says she’s seeking further assurances from the EU and is holding a drinks reception in a bid to woo her rebellious backbenchers.