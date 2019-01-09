Brexit: May suffers fresh set back after another Commons defeat ahead of meaningful vote

If Brexit is all about taking back control, MPs appear to have finally taken it to heart. Tory rebels joined the opposition to defeat Theresa May for the second time in 24 hours after a key decision by the Speaker of the House.

He enabled MPs to vote for an amendment which means that if Mrs May’s deal is finally defeated next Tuesday, she’ll have to come up with Plan B within three days. And MPs could then hold non-binding votes on what should happen next. Brexiteer Tories vented fury at Speaker John Bercow for allowing a vote on that amendment at all.