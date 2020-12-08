Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
8 Dec 2020

Brexit latest: Boris Johnson in direct talks with EU as deadline looms

Political Editor

Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels tomorrow for direct talks with the European Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen.

The two leaders will meet for dinner in an attempt to find a breakthrough in the Brexit trade negotiations.

There was some progress today: the two sides have struck a deal on future customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain – and as a result the government has withdrawn its controversial plans to unilaterally change the Withdrawal Agreement in defiance of international law.