Brexit: Is stockpiling of foods and drugs reassuring?

Project Fear or Project Near?

As the prospect of the UK falling out of the EU without a deal looms, Theresa May says precautions to stop supplies of medicines and basic foodstuffs running low should reassure us all.

Brexiteers, though, say talk of stockpiling is scaremongering to persuade wavering MPs to back the Prime Minister’s watered-down plan.

Siobhan Kennedy visited a drugs company which has ordered in extra quantities of stock should we leave the EU with no trade agreement, and we speak to the economist Andrea Hosso and Alastair Campbell, editor-at-large at the New European newspaper.