Brexit: Hopes rise for Brexit deal amid frantic negotiations

f the optimistic mood music emanating from Brussels is to be believed, a draft Brexit deal could be published as early as tomorrow.

It appears Boris Johnson has made major concessions to EU demands over the Irish border.

But if he has, eurosceptic Conservative MPs suggest they’re still on board to vote for an agreement.

However, amid the optimism, a reality check: even if a deal is reached, how on earth can it be turned into law before the end of the month?