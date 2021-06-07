Brexit: EU citizens in UK worried about their futures

Millions of EU citizens who live in the UK were given until the end of this month to apply for settled status.

It’s feared that many people will fail to meet that deadline and campaigners want it extended.

But even for those whose applications have been processed, there is no certificate to prove your status, just a digital code.

But that’s not good enough, say people who are now worrying about future access to NHS treatment or are fearing problems returning to the UK if they visit their home countries.