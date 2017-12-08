Brexit divorce bill worth an estimated 40 billion pounds agreed between UK and EU

So it appears that everyone’s a winner after Phase 1 of Brexit talks – but is that the reality?

The last minute deal agreed with the EU means both sides move on to the next stage having agreed there would be no hard border with Ireland, protected rights for EU citizens here and UK citizens in Europe, and a divorce bill of around 40 billion pounds.

The European Commission president called it a ‘breakthrough’ and a ‘personal success’ for Theresa May.