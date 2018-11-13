Brexit deal: Cabinet to discuss draft agreement

Senior Cabinet ministers have been summoned, a draft Brexit deal with the EU is on the table, but the real work is only just beginning – selling it to the Cabinet, parliament, if not the country at large.

Brexiteers certainly aren’t impressed, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith insisting that even if the cabinet agreed it, the Conservative party certainly wouldn’t, while Jacob Rees-Mogg declared “white flags have gone up all over Whitehall”. Labour, too, are threatening to vote it down if it doesn’t meet their six tests.