Brexit Britain on the couch. Part 1: Grimsby

It hasn’t been dubbed the Brexit breakdown for nothing. The fear, the loathing and the anger over our exit from the EU have cut deep.

We wanted to find out what Brexit says about us – why our arguments have become so angry, so uncompromising – and why so many feel such despair.

So, in a special new series, we asked the psychoanalyst Susanna Abse to put Britain on the couch. Susanna has travelled the country with our very own Channel 4 News couch, meeting people and politicians from both sides of the divide.

Tonight, we head to Grimsby which was once the fishing capital of the world, and where two thirds of people voted to leave.