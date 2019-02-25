Brexit Blitz spirit: how war is mentioned by Leavers and Remainers

“Don’t mention the war.” Basil Fawlty didn’t follow his most famous piece of advice, and arguably the same can be said for all sides in the Brexit debate.

Both Leavers and Remainers have likened Brexit to Dunkirk and tried to claim Churchill for themselves, while some advocates for a no-deal Brexit cite rationing as evidence the country will cope perfectly well with leaving without a deal.

So why is World War Two constantly drawn upon in the Brexit debate?