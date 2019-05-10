Boy who flicked cheese at allergic pupil did not mean to harm him, says coroner

A boy who threw cheese at a classmate with a severe allergy did not intend to harm him, a coroner has ruled – describing the act that led to the death of 13-year-old Karanbir Singh Cheema as “childish and thoughtless”.

The coroner also criticised the William Perkin Church of England school in west London for failing to educate fellow pupils about the “grave consequences” of the teenager’s allergies, and for its inadequate healthcare provision.