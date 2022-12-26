Boxing Day sales face disruption from strikes and cost of living crisis

It’s one of the most important retail days of the year – and despite not having Covid restrictions to contend with for the first time since 2019 – the Boxing Day sales did face disruption from rail strikes, as well as the challenges of the cost of living crisis.

Figures suggest seven in 10 of us bought fewer and cheaper presents this festive period – and UK households were expected to spend less in the sales this Boxing Day than last year – with consumers and retailers affected by rising inflation.

Despite that, footfall was up more than 50% versus 12 months ago.