Both sides claim Brexit progress but Irish border unresolved

No deal but plenty of Brexit bonhomie. Europe’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab emerged from six hours of talks in Brussels suggesting it could be possible to “find an agreement for an orderly withdrawal” in time.
Mr Barnier promised an “unprecedented” trade partnership with the UK, although he insisted the future of the Irish border must be resolved, or there would be no deal.