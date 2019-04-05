Botched IRA warning contributed to Birmingham pub bombings deaths, inquest concludes

Relatives of the victims of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings have called for those responsible to be prosecuted after an inquest jury found that botched warnings contributed to the deaths of 21 people.

Massive explosions ripped apart two packed pubs on the night of November 21st, killing 21 and injuring 220.

The 11-member jury unanimously concluded that an inadequate warning call by the Provisional IRA cost the police vital minutes.