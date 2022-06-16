Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser quits after being put in ‘odious position’

Lord Geidt has revealed that he quit as the prime ministerial ethics advisor after being put in an “impossible and odious position” over a government measure that he said would risk a deliberate breach of the ministerial code.

His comments were made in his resignation letter but it was not made clear exactly what the breach was although, oddly, it is thought to relate to steel tariffs.

Lord Geidt was the second ethics adviser to quit during Boris Johnson’s tenure in Downing Street and he had come close to quitting before.