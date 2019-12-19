Channel 4 News
19m
19 Dec 2019

Boris Johnson’s ‘blueprint for the future of Britain’: Queen opens parliament

Political Editor

There were no formal robes, no ermine – the Queen dressed down for her second opening of Parliament in just over two months.

But the policies she read out this time stand more of a chance of becoming law now that the Government has a sizeable majority.

Boris Johnson claimed his list of bills was a “blueprint for the future of Britain”, while Jeremy Corbyn said it was just a programme of gimmicks and false promises.