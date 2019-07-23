Boris Johnson wins battle to become Tory leader and PM

Tonight he is preparing for government: his mission as Prime Minister to “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn”.

No small challenge, then, for Boris Johnson, who won the ballot of Conservative members with two thirds of the vote. Although that, of course, is still just 0.2 per cent of the UK’s entire electorate.

But while his supporters have been calling for party unity, another minister resigned as Mr Johnson’s victory was announced, with others expected to walk out tomorrow.