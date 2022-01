The Commons has not seen a day like this since Boris Johnson led the Tories to a convincing election victory in 2019, but the comfort of a parliamentary majority has now been shattered and replaced by one political crisis after another.

The abiding image of Downing Street might be a wine fridge, overpriced wallpaper and a prime minister who looks on the verge of tears.

Boris Johnson has shrugged off many scandals in the past. But can he possibly survive this?