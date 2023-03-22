Boris Johnson: will Partygate investigation mean the end for former PM?

Boris Johnson started by swearing on the bible to tell the truth about whether he had told the truth in the House of Commons about parties in Downing Street – widely know as partygate.

He said any gatherings were ‘essential’ to the work of No.10 in occasionally tetchy evidence over three hours to the privileges committee.

It was an attempt to prevent him being found to have misled the Commons – a finding that could see the former prime minister suspended as an MP and facing a by-election in what was a turbulent day in Westminster with rebellions, revelations and interrogations.