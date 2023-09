The UK has been building the HS2 high-speed railway line since 2017.

Years of delay, billions of pounds over budget and now Rishi Sunak is thought to be considering axing part of the HS2 High Speed rail project linking London with the North.

Two former Tory prime ministers in David Cameron and Boris Johnson have voiced their concern over suggestions that the rail leg to Manchester might be cancelled. Even the Government’s own infrastructure chief declared it would be a “tragedy”.