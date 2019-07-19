Boris Johnson vs Jeremy Corbyn – where next for Brexit Britain? | Politics: Where Next? podcast

Listen and subscribe to Politics: Where Next? on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other good apps.

This week, to talk about the new government about to start and about Labour’s contortions on Brexit, Isabel Hardman of The Spectator and Rafael Behr of The Guardian.

Our chat started with the big substance of that hustings held by The Sun newspaper on Monday when Boris Johnson upped the demands on the EU on Brexit. He didn’t just want an end-date on the backstop – it would have to go completely in any renegotiation.

