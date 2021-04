The prime minister has confirmed that England will push ahead with the next step out of lockdown in a week’s time – allowing shops, hairdressers and outdoor pubs and restaurants to open again.

But he warned people not to be complacent – with Europe’s third wave of infections showing all too clearly the risks still posed by the pandemic.

Mr Johnson also put his faith behind more mass testing – with everyone in England to be offered two weekly rapid tests from the end of this week.