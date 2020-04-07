Boris Johnson still in intensive care – but not on ventilator

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care tonight – closely monitored and getting oxygen treatment.

The man deputising for him, Dominic Raab, said the prime minister’s illness had come “as a shock to us all” – but described Mr Johnson as a “fighter” who was receiving the very best care.

Despite the rising number of deaths, the government’s chief scientific advisor expressed hope that the number of new cases might be moving in the right direction – but that won’t be clear for at least a week or two.