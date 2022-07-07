Boris Johnson steps down as Tory leader – but stays on as PM until autumn

He’s going, but not yet.

Boris Johnson will continue as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is elected – and that is still causing outrage from serving ministers to the former Prime Minister John Major.

Labour said it will call a vote of confidence in the government to try to force him out immediately.

But most Conservative MPs’ attention has turned to who will be the next Prime Minister.

A series of people most voters have barely heard of are jockeying for position – as the party grandees decide how the leadership election will work and how long it will take.