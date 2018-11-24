Boris Johnson shores up DUP opposition to Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Brussels ahead of tomorrow’s Brexit summit where she’s hoping her Withdrawal Agreement will be endorsed by EU leaders. She’s meeting the President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker now and the EU Council chief and summit chair Donald Tusk shortly after. Mr Tusk has reportedly prevented a last minute hitch after reassuring the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who had threatened to boycott the summit, over the treatment of Gibraltar.

In Northern Ireland the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been warmly welcomed at the Democratic Unionist Party conference where he strongly condemned Mrs May’s deal. Jane Dodge reports from Belfast.