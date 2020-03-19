Boris Johnson says ‘we can turn the tide’ on coronavirus in 12 weeks

Twelve weeks to turn the tide was Boris Johnson’s message at today’s Downing Street press conference. But he said the virus would only be “sent packing” if the public followed medical advice on social distancing.

Despite images showing that was not happening on some busy tube trains and streets in London there were no extra restrictions on travel or gatherings for the city.

He promised businesses desperate for help in paying their workers that they would have more information tomorrow, and appealed to them to stand by their employees. The Bank of England took its own action, cutting interest rates to a record low of 0.1 percent.