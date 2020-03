Hundreds of thousands of volunteers have signed up to help the NHS – but the Prime Minister warned tonight the health service only had limited equipment – so delaying the spread of the virus was vital.

He insisted testing for Covid-19 was being massively ‘ramped up’ – while it’s emerged that Prince Charles has tested positive for the virus.

Clarence House said the 71-year-old-heir to the throne had mild symptoms and was otherwise in good health.