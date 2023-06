Allegations of cronyism go hand in hand with resignation honours lists but, even so, Boris Johnson’s seems to have taken the biscuit, in the eyes of the opposition at least.

Labour’s Deputy Leader described those on it – many of whom have been embroiled in controversy at one stage or another – as a ‘carousel of cronies’, while the name not on it – Nadine Dorries – is also eye-catching.

She’s now resigning as an MP, triggering a by-election.