Boris Johnson promises to make Britain ‘greatest country on earth’ as he faces the Commons

Pledging the dawn of a new golden age Boris Johnson has set out his priorities in office, insisting that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31st. Declaring that No Deal preparations were being scaled up, Mr Johnson said he would never agree to the Irish backstop and demanded that the EU should come back to the table and negotiate with him on that basis.

That’s already been ruled out by European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, who told Mr Johnson today – there will be no renegotiating the exit agreement.