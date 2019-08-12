Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
12 Aug 2019

Boris Johnson pledges to increase prison sentences for violent and sexual crimes

By

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of sentencing guidelines for violent and sexual crimes – declaring that dangerous offenders must be taken off the streets.

As part of his pledge to crack down on violent crime – the Crown Prosecution service will also get £85 million over the next two years. Downing Street insisted it was new money – although they didn’t explain where it would come from.

And critics say none of it will make communities any safer.