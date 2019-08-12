Boris Johnson pledges to increase prison sentences for violent and sexual crimes

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of sentencing guidelines for violent and sexual crimes – declaring that dangerous offenders must be taken off the streets.
As part of his pledge to crack down on violent crime – the Crown Prosecution service will also get £85 million over the next two years. Downing Street insisted it was new money – although they didn’t explain where it would come from.
And critics say none of it will make communities any safer.