A group of people who’ve lost relatives to Covid-19 have launched a petition calling on the Government to start an inquiry into how the pandemic has been handled.

They say they want answers about why the UK death toll has been one of the highest in the world so that lessons can be learned to avoid a second wave.

We’re joined by one of the founding members of Covid Families for Justice, Charlie Williams. His father, Rex, died of the disease at the care home where he lived in April.